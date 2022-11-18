Thomas Lee Kincaid, age 86, passed away at home on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, after a long battle with ALS. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at 11 a.m. with Rev. Tim Jumpp officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Military Honors will be observed at the gravesite by VFW Post 4075. Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Monday, November 22, 2022. 

Thomas Lee Kincaid

Mr. Kincaid was born in Monterey, Kentucky, on May 25, 1936, to the late James William Kincaid and Rachel Lee Webster Kincaid. On October 20, 1956, he married the love of his life and lifelong companion in all things, the late Helen Lucille Payton Kincaid. Mr. Kincaid was a Veteran of the United States Marine Corps from 1956-1958, where he was assigned to a special peace-keeping operation that spanned through Japan and the Philippines.

