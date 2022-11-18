Thomas Lee Kincaid, age 86, passed away at home on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, after a long battle with ALS. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at 11 a.m. with Rev. Tim Jumpp officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Military Honors will be observed at the gravesite by VFW Post 4075. Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Monday, November 22, 2022.
Mr. Kincaid was born in Monterey, Kentucky, on May 25, 1936, to the late James William Kincaid and Rachel Lee Webster Kincaid. On October 20, 1956, he married the love of his life and lifelong companion in all things, the late Helen Lucille Payton Kincaid. Mr. Kincaid was a Veteran of the United States Marine Corps from 1956-1958, where he was assigned to a special peace-keeping operation that spanned through Japan and the Philippines.
During his military service he was also assigned to a special reconnaissance mission in Burma. He retired after serving many years as a supervisor at Central Screw and Crest Products.
He enjoyed reading and watching war movies. When weather permitted, he loved sitting outside with his son, Phoenix, listening to country music. Mr. Kincaid was generous and anonymously donated to many charities and organizations. He truly made the world a better place through his humble compassion.
Mr. Kincaid was a member of the First Church of the Nazarene and attended Leestown Gospel Church when able. A loving father, he instilled values of honesty and integrity in his children. He was a proud Veteran who loved his country and was dedicated to making the future better for the generations to come. Mr. Kincaid’s passing represents the end to an entire generation of family.
He is survived by his children, Phoenix “Richard” Kincaid; Erwin Kincaid, Charles Kincaid (Jesse) and Stephania Steinberg (Matt); and by nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Charles W. Kincaid and Kenneth Wayne Kincaid.
The family wishes to extend sincere gratitude to Bluegrass Hospice Care and the entire Veteran’s Administration for their love, compassion and support shown to Mr. Kincaid in his final days.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory.
