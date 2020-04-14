Thomas Lee McMickle, 69, husband of Marcella (Marcy) McMickle, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020. He was born on July 3, 1950, to Theresa McMickle and the late Thomas McMickle.
Thomas was originally from Oconomowoc, Wisconsin, and was born in Great Lakes, Illinois, in a naval hospital. His parents owned a gas station that the entire family worked at in Oconomowoc, Wisconsin.
Throughout Tom’s life, Wisconsin was the place he longed to return to, but he moved to Kentucky to continue his career at the post office. Thomas was a retired 30 year postal worker, who loved to fish, hunt, and visit casinos. Tom was a good provider and a wonderful husband, brother, father and grandpa.
He was in the National Guard and served his term honorably. He used to take his friends from Kentucky to Wisconsin on fishing trips. Tom moved to Kentucky because of the Postal Service and loved living here because of the lack of snow. Tom bought a snow blower and only used it once in 20 years. After he retired, he sharpened lawn mower blades and helped neighbors fix their lawn mowers.
A man with a crazy sense of humor and a concern for his family and extended family. He laughed and enjoyed hearing about all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren on Facebook or on the phone.
He loved to feed the birds. He has as many as 16 feeders and numerous birdhouses in the back yard. He would sit and tell everyone what birds he saw; he knew about all of the different species.
Tom loved to cook and BBQ. He looked forward to taking food to his mom and his mother-in-law both 93 years old. He stopped at Baskin Robbins every trip to his moms just to see the smile on her face when she got her favorite flavor.
Tom will be missed by everyone, especially his dog, Lady Bug.
In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by his daughters, Michelle (Nick) Carter, Maryland, Rebecca (Roger) Wilson, Wisconsin, and Melissa (Kenneth) Sallee, Kentucky; his stepdaughters, Allison Richter, Wisconsin, and Kristen Laport, Wisconsin; his stepson, Theron Haydon, Wisconsin; his siblings, Allen Pickney, Kentucky, Mike (Heather) McMickle, Georgia, Terry (Marsha) McMickle, Minnesota, Nancy McMickle, Wisconsin, Patti (Chris Sepko) Shorr, Kathleen (Derry) Benedickt, Kentucky, and Cynde Casillas, California; as well as many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and extended family members.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his brother, Gary McMickle.
No services are planned at this time. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com.
