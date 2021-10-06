Services for Thomas Martinez Barnett, 54, are 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14 at Harrod Brothers. Visitation is from noon until the 1 p.m. service time Thursday, Oct. 14 at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.harrodbrothers.com. Barnett died Monday.

To plant a tree in memory of Thomas Barnett as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

