Thomas Ray Brock Sr., 70, passed away at home on Friday, August 4, 2023. Services will be held at a later date. 

Thomas Brock

Thomas Ray Brock Sr. was born on December 18, 1952, in Hyden, Kentucky, to the late Troy Brock and Mildred Grace Woods. He will be remembered as a man of many trades and for his love of fishing, hunting and motorcycles.

