Thomas Ray Pilling, age 87, of Frankfort, Kentucky, passed away peacefully on Aug. 6, 2022, at Morning Pointe Assisted Living with his wife and children by his side.

He is survived by his second wife of 12 years, Margaret Downs, his sister Virginia, his two children; Thomas Randolph “Randy” Pilling and wife, Marisol, Susan Lynn Preston and husband, Phillip, as well as four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Tom was born in Beaumont, Texas on Nov. 27, 1934, second eldest son to Charles and Evelyn (Barbour) Pilling

