Thomas Schneider

Local real estate developer, businessman and farmer, Thomas Joseph Schneider, 86, died Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 surrounded by his four children at his Frankfort home.

Born in Covington, Kentucky, on Nov. 22, 1934, to the late Joseph and Margaret Schneider, Mr. Schneider was a graduate of the University of Kentucky with a degree in Civil Engineering, and later used his experience and knowledge to build and develop several residential and commercial properties.

In addition, for many years he operated Melvin Carter Insurance while managing the family’s beloved Stillmeadow Farm.

Survivors include two sons, William Schneider (Debbie) and Stephen Schneider (Sherri), both of Frankfort; two daughters, Frances Schneider-Dotson (Kurt) of Louisville and Laura Schneider-Prewitt (Ted) of Lexington; one brother, Dr. Terrance Schneider (Beverly) of Lexington; one sister, Margaret Hill (Richard) of Louisville; and nine grandchildren, Chase, Courtney, Kayla, Caitlin, Kenley, Ryan, Lindsey, Carter and Caroline.

Mr. Schneider was preceded in death by his loving wife, Mary Lou; and his brother, Ted Schneider (Georgene).

A private funeral; Mass will be held at Good Shepherd Church where Mr. Schneider was a years-long member. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to consider supporting Bluegrass Care navigators (Hospice), Good Shepherd Church, or your favorite charity or organization.

Rogers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. An online tribute is available at www.rogersfrankfort.com.

