A graveside service for Thomas “Tommy” Lee Ethington, 53, will be 2 p.m. Friday at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 1-2 p.m.  Friday at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Ethington died Sunday. 

To plant a tree in memory of Thomas Ethington as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription