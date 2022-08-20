Services for Thomas W. "Tommy" Lippert, 74, husband of Ann Lippert, will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, at Forks of Elkhorn Baptist Church. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, at the church. Condolences may be made to the family at ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Lippert died Friday, Aug. 19.

To plant a tree in memory of Thomas Lippert as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription