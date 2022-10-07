VERSAILLES — Funeral Mass for Thomas Walter Rohan, 88, widower of Carolyn Thomas Rohan, will be 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, at St. Leo Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Rose Crest Cemetery. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of mass Thursday at the church. Clark Funeral Home, Rose Hill, is in charge of arrangements. Rohan died Thursday, Oct. 6.

