Funeral services for Thomas Wayne Blankenship, 33, Frankfort, will be held Monday 7 p.m. at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home. A gathering of family and friends will begin Monday at 5 p.m.

He is survived by a son, Joseph Marston; parents, Tina and Charles Parker; siblings, Brian (Ashley) Blankenship, Ashley and Aubrey Parker; grandfather, Charles Parker Sr.; several special cousins, aunts and uncles.

Thomas was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Brenda and Billy Blankenship; and paternal grandmother, Glenda Murphy.

Memorial contributions may be made to LeCompte Johnson Taylor. Social distancing and face coverings are required for the services.

To plant a tree in memory of Thomas Blankenship as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription