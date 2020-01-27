Thomas Wayne Hager Sr., age 70, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. Private services will be held. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force.
He is survived by his siblings, Kenneth Hager (Rita), John Hager (Rhonda), Terry Hager (Hope), Connie Chilton (Charles), Timothy Hager (Stephanie) and Sandra Light.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Westview Baptist Church.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.