Thomas Frank Wideman, affectionately known to many as "Biscuit," passed away on Sunday, July 9, 2023, at 50 years old.

He is survived by his parents, Nora Wideman Claybourne and Thomas Frank Bowen; daughters, Alexandria Douglas, Ashley Taylor, Sidney Wideman, Jennica Wideman; and son, Thomas Wideman Jr.

Service information

Jul 17
Funeral Service
Monday, July 17, 2023
11:00AM
First Baptist Church
100 Clinton Street
Frankfort, KY 40601
Jul 16
Visitation
Sunday, July 16, 2023
5:00PM-7:00PM
First Baptist Church
100 Clinton Street
Frankfort, KY 40601
Jul 17
Visitation
Monday, July 17, 2023
10:00AM-11:00AM
First Baptist Church
100 ClintonStreet
Frankfort, KY 40601
Jul 17
Committal Service
Monday, July 17, 2023
12:30PM
Green Hill Cemetery
East Main Street
Frankfort, KY 40601
