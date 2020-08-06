Thusnelda Waldner

Thusnelda (Thussy) Brunhilde Siglinde Meixner Waldner, 94, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. The daughter of the late Johann and Pauline Meixner, she was born on April 6, 1926, in Vienna, Austria. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Leonard (Bud) Waldner, and her brother, Rudiger Meixner.

After growing up along the banks of the Schwarza River in Austria, Thussy attended the University of Vienna where she studied art. She and her parents survived World War II, although not without tragedy, and she went on to serve as an interpreter for the U.S. Army. During this time she met her future husband, a U.S soldier, and with his help she immigrated to the U.S., soon to be followed by her parents. She and Bud were married on Feb. 2, 1947.
 
Thussy had a 36-year career at Bell South, starting as a telephone operator and retiring as a drafting engineer. In retirement, she and her husband loved to travel. She ignited her passion for art and became a skilled painter. She loved to garden, she loved to swim, and above all else, she loved her family."Ihre Familie was ihrem Herzen nah."
 
She was the proud mother of four sons: Rudy Waldner (Debbie), Eric Waldner (Barbara), Mike Waldner (Mindy), and the late Paul Douglas Waldner. She was also a devoted grandmother to her eight grandchildren: Kyle Waldner, Natalie Stevens (Jason), Stephanie Clifford (Andrew), Matt Waldner (Andi), Mitchell Waldner (Caroline), Andrew Waldner (Dane DeSutter), Marcus Waldner (Kathryn Ford), and Lara Waldner. She is also survived by seven great-grandchildren and her dear friends, Sally Mucci, Peter LaFalce and Walter Weitzel.
 
Thussy was a member of Good Shepherd Catholic Church and will be honored in a private Requiem Mass on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bluegrass Care Navigators (Hospice) in Frankfort. Rogers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements and an online tribute is available at www.rogersfrankfort.com.

