Services for Tiffany Nicole Triplett, 35, will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 29, at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday, June 28, at the funeral home. Triplett died Sunday after a long, brave battle against health issues. 

To plant a tree in memory of Tiffany Triplett as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

