Tim Hughes, 80, passed away on Tuesday, December 7, 2021. He was born in Tompkinsville, Kentucky, to the late Henry Clay and Velma Irene Carter Hughes. Tim was married to his wife, Deborah Sue Shouse Hughes.

Tim grew up in Monroe County, Kentucky, and graduated from Tompkinsville High School in 1959. He served four years in the U.S. Air Force and was honorably discharged in 1964.

He graduated from WKU in 1968 with a double major in psychology and sociology and a minor in government. In 1972, he completed a masters degree at WKU in sociology/education. After teaching social studies at Alvaton Middle School in Warren County for a year and a half, he took job as a counselor with Vocational Rehabilitation Services.

He continued working with Voc. Rehab, eventually moving to Frankfort where he was eventually appointed Director of Field Services in 1981. He retired in 1996. Tim lived with his wife on a farm in Anderson County and was a member of Pigeon Fork Baptist Church.

Tim loved to read, hunt, travel and research history and genealogy. Tim loved his family, and the many porch dogs and fat cattle he cared for on his farm.

Tim is survived by his wife, Debbie Hughes; daughter, Tia Marie Hughes; and son, Jonathan Clay Hughes.

Tim was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Velma Hughes; and sister, Sue Carol Kelley.

In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Anderson Humane Society in Tim Hughes Honor. Visitation will be held on Friday, December 10, 2021, at Saffell House Funeral Home from 4-8 p.m. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 11, 2021, at Saffell House Funeral Home at 11 a.m. with visitation preceding from 10-11 a.m. The burial will immediately follow on Saturday at Pigeon Fork Baptist Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Dan Shouse, Richard Watson, David Bowles, Dave Sutherland, Nathaniel Shouse and Christopher Tucker. Honorary pallbearers will be Tom Gillion and Tommy Houchin. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Saffell House Funeral Home.

