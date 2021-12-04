Services for Timmy Downey, 45, Frankfort, will be held at a later date. LeCompte Johnson Taylor is handling arrangements. Downey died Thursday surrounded by family.

To plant a tree in memory of Timmy Downey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

