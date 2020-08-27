Timothy Davis.jpg

Timothy C. Davis

Timothy C. Davis, 61, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. He was a member of First Baptist Church (Clinton St.), Frankfort, Kentucky, and a dedicated member of the choir. He was a United States Army Veteran.

Survivors: wife, Phyllis Davis; children, Tanika (Byron), Shiobban, Krystal, Timothy Jr., Davis, Kimberly (Dee) Shultz; parents, Henry and Sandra Davis; sisters, Tanya Tolliver and Terrell Davis; and a host of grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; and many other relatives, friends and church family.

Graveside Service: Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Greenhill Cemetery, Frankfort, Kentucky.

Hathaway & Clark Funeral Home Inc. in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences: www.hathawayandclark.com.

