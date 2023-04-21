Timothy Doyle, 60, passed away on Wednesday, April 19, 2023. A Celebration of Timothy and Deborah Doyle’s lives will be held on Sunday, April 30, 2023, at 3 p.m. at North Fork Baptist Church with Rev. Jay Stratton officiating. 

Timothy Doyle.jpg

Timothy Doyle

Timothy Doyle was born in Lexington, Kentucky, on July 21, 1962, to Julius Ann Hayes Doyle and the late Donald Edward Doyle. Mr. Doyle was united in marriage to Deborah Kaye Ellis Doyle on July 24, 1982. They spent over 40 years together until her passing on December 13, 2022.

