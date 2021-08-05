VERSAILLES — A Gathering of family and friends for Timothy K. Brown, 57, will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Brown died July 26.

To plant a tree in memory of Timothy Brown as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

