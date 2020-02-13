LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Timothy Brian Perry, 39, husband of Jennifer Bowman Perry, will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Ninevah Christian Church. Visitation will be 4–8 p.m. Sunday and after 9 a.m. Monday at Ninevah Christian Church. Arrangements are entrusted to the Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home in Lawrenceburg. Perry died Wednesday at the University of Kentucky hospital.

 
