Services for Timothy Reed Monroe, 63, husband of Donna Elam Monroe, will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Monroe died Wednesday, Aug. 9.

To plant a tree in memory of Timothy Monroe as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

