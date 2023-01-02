Timothy Stafford Gaines Jr., age 48, passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022. Services will be held at Lebanon Baptist Church on Friday, January 6, 2023, at 3 p.m. with Rev. Lowell Newsome officiating. Burial will follow at Lebanon Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Lebanon Baptist Church from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. service time on Friday.

Timothy Gaines pic.jpg

Timothy Stafford Gaines Jr.

Tim was born in Frankfort on January 13, 1974.

