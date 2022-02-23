Tina Mechell Hardin Bates, 61, passed away on Tuesday, February 22, 2022. She was born in Georgetown on August 29, 1960, to Shannon Thomson Devore and the late Lynn Hardin Sr.

She worked for Kentucky State Government. Tina was very crafty; she loved to crochet. 

In addition to her mother, she is survived by her daughter, Stacy Lyons, Frankfort; son, Nathan (Angie) Bates, Frankfort; her brother, Lynn (Leslie) Hardin Jr., Lawrenceburg; her grandchildren, Courtney Gordon and Madison Hamel; her great-granddaughter, Marianna Gonzalaz; as well as many nieces and nephews. 

In addition to her father and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, David Hardin; and her grandchildren, Jachin Giles and Jason Gordon. 

Celebration of Tina’s Life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 26, 2022, at Emerge Ministry on Lawrenceburg Road. Michelle Redmon will be officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com.  

