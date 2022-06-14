LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Tina Chesser, 48, wife of Wayne Chesser, will be noon Thursday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service Thursday at the funeral home. Chesser died Monday, June 13.

To plant a tree in memory of Tina Chesser as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

