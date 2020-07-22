LEXINGTON — Arrangements for Tina Marie Smith Hourigan, 57, mother of Tamra Wells of Lexington, are under the direction of Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Cremation was chosen. Hourigan died Tuesday in Lexington. 

To plant a tree in memory of Tina Hourigan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

