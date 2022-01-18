VERSAILLES — Services for Tina Marie Crawley Cairell, 59, will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 20, at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19, at the funeral home. Cairell died Monday at her home. 

To plant a tree in memory of Tina Cairell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

