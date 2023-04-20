Todd David William Weeks died peacefully at home from heart failure on April 14, 2023. He was born Dec. 6, 1961, in Williamsville, New York. 

He worked as a tool and die maker and served in the U.S. Army. He was an avid fly fisherman, enjoyed sailing and making violins. 

To plant a tree in memory of Todd Weeks as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription