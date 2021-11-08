Tom Cook was born November 9, 1944, in Frankfort, Kentucky, to Charles Garnett Cook and Martha McCampbell Cook. After an extended battle with cancer, Tom passed from this life to his eternal home in heaven on October 28, 2021, with his wife, Sydney, by his side.
Tom graduated from Franklin County High School in 1962 in Frankfort, Kentucky. He then went to Vanderbilt University, in Nashville, Tennessee, where he majored in chemistry and religion.
While in Nashville, Tom began attending First Baptist Church Nashville, Tennessee. He met Sydney J. Bruce who had moved to Nashville to attend nursing school. Tom and Sydney were married at the church August 15, 1966. After graduating from Vanderbilt, Tom and Sydney moved to Chicago where Sydney served as a nurse while Tom pursued his master’s degree and a doctorate in Physical Chemistry from the University of Chicago.
After graduating with his doctorate in 1972, Tom and Sydney moved to New Jersey for 5 years, and then settled in Gahanna, Ohio. Tom began working for Bell Labs as a Software Engineer where he worked until his retirement.
Tom gave his life to Christ a child and as a teenager began helping and teaching kids in Sunday School. When Tom and Sydney settled in Gahanna, Ohio, they joined First Baptist Church Gahanna. During their 15 years there, Tom taught teenagers and children. In 1987, Tom and Sydney moved their membership to Jersey Church and taught 5th grade children for over 30 years until he was no longer able serve. Tom was also instrumental in leading Vacation Bible School for many years at Jersey.
Tom partnered with the State Convention of Baptists in Ohio, where he traveled around Ohio to help other churches learn how to start and grow a Sunday School. He also would teach churches how to have an effective Vacation Bible School.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Garnett Cook and Martha McCampbell Cook. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Sydney J. (Bruce) Cook; brothers, Ronald (Elaine) Cook and Richard (Linda) Cook; three nieces: Melodi, Meredith, and Melissa; and 7 great nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at Jersey Church, 13260 Morse Road, New Albany, Ohio, 43054 on November 11, 2021. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. with the Memorial Service at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made for International Missions in memory of Tom Cook c/o Jersey Church, 13260 Morse Road, New Albany, OH 43054.
