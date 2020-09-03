Tom Hughes

Dr. Tom M. Hughes, age 74, of Frankfort, Kentucky, died on Sept. 1, 2020.
Dr. Tom M. Hughes was born in Orlando, Florida, the son of the late Major William E. Hughes and Janice M. E. Hughes Heussner. He was married to his loving wife, Marilyn, for 50 years.
He attended grades K-12 in Columbus, Ohio, Monona, Iowa, and Fredericksburg, Iowa. He graduated from Fredericksburg Community High School in 1964. Dr. Hughes received his B.A. from the University of Northern Iowa, his M.A. and Ph.D. from Indiana University and M.S. from the University of Kentucky.
Dr. Hughes was Professor Emeritus at Kentucky State University, Frankfort, Kentucky, where he taught computer science and philosophy. He also was an assistant professor at the University of Wisconsin, Platteville, an information systems advisor at the Kentucky Department of Education, and a high school mathematics teacher.
Dr. Hughes participated in research at the following locations: Argonne National Laboratory, Chicago, Illinois, the University of Kentucky, Lexington, Kentucky, the Redstone Army Missile Command, Huntsville, Alabama, the Naval Air Warfare Center, Warminster, Pennsylvania, and the Naval Air Warfare Center, Patuxent River, Maryland.
Dr. Hughes achieved the rank of Eagle Scout while in high school. He was an elder at Bridgeport Christian Church and a member of the church choir. He enjoyed many years of singing with The Statesmen barbershop chorus in Frankfort. He was an avid tennis player competing in local leagues and tournaments. He and his wife traveled to all seven continents.
In addition to his parents, Dr. Hughes was preceded in death by his stepfather E. H. Heussner; brothers, Pastor James P. Hughes and Scott A. Hughes; and brother-in-law Jack Borcherding.
He is survived by his wife, Marilyn; two sons, Steven (Elizabeth) Hughes; and grandson, Paul James of Louisville, Kentucky; Darrell (Sarah) Hughes of Hermitage, Tennessee; brother, Dennis (Connie) Heussner of Fredericksburg, Iowa; sister, Sharon Borcherding of Decorah, Iowa; and sisters-in-law, Carol Hughes of Granville, Ohio, and Ruth Hughes of Woodridge, Illinois.
A virtual Celebration of Life service will be held. The Rev. Ann B. Shepherd, Pastor of Bridgeport Christian Church, will be officiating. The family asks that memorial contributions be made in Tom’s name to Bridgeport Christian Church, 175 Evergreen Road, Frankfort, KY 40601, or a non-profit organization of your choice.
