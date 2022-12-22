Visitation for Tommie Bess Newton Bevill, 90, will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, at Clark Funeral Home, Rose Hill. Burial will be in Savannah, Georgia, at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made in honor of Tommie Bevill to Henry Childers Memorial Fund or Southside Baptist Church in Savannah Georgia. Bevill died Thursday, Dec. 22.

To plant a tree in memory of Tommie Bevill as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

