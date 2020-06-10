VERSAILLES — Private services for Tommy Castle, 59, husband of Ellie Wilhoit Castle, will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of Clark Legacy Center. Condolences may be expressed at ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Castle died Wednesday.

