VERSAILLES — Services for Tommy Dean Given, 85, husband of Jenny Sue Given, will be planned for a later date. Clark Funeral Home, Rose Hill, is in charge of arrangements. Given died Saturday, March 20.

To plant a tree in memory of Tommy Given as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

