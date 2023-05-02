LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Tommy English Jr., 85, husband of Mary Frances English, will be 1 p.m. Friday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service Friday at the funeral home. English died Monday, May 1.

