Tommy Kerns

Tommy Wayne Kerns, age 66, passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held at Highland Christian Church on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at 2 p.m. with Dr. Scott Rollins officiating, assisted by Mr. Grant Satterly. Visitation will be held at Highland Christian Church from noon until 2 p.m. service time on Thursday.
Tom was born in Lexington, Kentucky, on Jan. 29, 1954, to the late William Allen Kerns Jr., and Edna Rae Moore Kerns. He retired from Kentucky State Government and H.M.B. Professional Engineers. He was a member of Highland Christian Church.
In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing, golfing and watching sports. He was an avid University of Kentucky fan and car enthusiast. Tom mostly enjoyed time spent with his family.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 42 years, Dora Lynne Satterly Kerns; children, Lesa Hodge (Jimmy) and Will Kerns; brother, Eddie Kerns (Donna); and grandchildren, Jackson Hodge, Anderson Hodge, Micah Kerns and Bennett Kerns.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Timmy Kerns.
Serving as pallbearers will be Frank Broadus, John Brown, Fred Parker, Wayne Rowe, Ken Sperry and Randall Thomas. Honorary pallbearers will be his grandsons, Jackson Hodge, Anderson Hodge, Micah Kerns and Bennett Kerns, Darnaby Kerns, Donovan Kerns, Lindsay Hughes, Michael Hughes, Matt Satterly and Neal Satterly.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Tom’s memory to a charity of one’s choice.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.
