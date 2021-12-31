Services for Tommy Payton, 41, the husband of Jeri Lee Hardin Payton, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, Frankfort. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Condolences may be made to the family at ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Payton died Thursday.

To plant a tree in memory of Tommy Payton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription