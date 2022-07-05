Funeral services for Tommy R. Bledsoe, 76, of Frankfort, will be held Wednesday, July 6, at 6:30 p.m. at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home. Visitation will begin at 5 p.m. Tommy died Saturday at his home. 

A talented musician Tommy was known for playing the bass, guitar and mandolin at nursing homes, Country Place Jamboree and throughout the community. He was born in Lebanon, Kentucky, to the late Thomas Russell and Etta Mae Logsdon Bledsoe. He spent his career as an engineering technician for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and was a member of the Church of God. 

Survivors include his wife, Karen Hornbeck Bledsoe; sons, Ronnie A. Bledsoe and Ricky T. Bledsoe; daughters, Mandy Bowen and Lucinda Emerizy; stepdaughter, Susan Hensley; and sister, Marchetta Carmicle; and eight grandchildren.

LeCompte-Johnson-Taylor Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Please visit our website to leave the family messages of condolence at www.ljtfuneralhome.com.

