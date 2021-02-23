LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Tommy Warford, 76, will be 1 p.m. Thursday at the Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Warford died Tuesday at the VA Medical Center in Lexington. 

To plant a tree in memory of Tommy Warford as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription