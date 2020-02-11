Tony Anglin, age 53, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. A Celebration of Tony’s life will be held at Buffalo Trace Clubhouse on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m.
Tony was born in Frankfort on Jan. 27, 1967, to the late Mike and Celestus Anglin. He worked at Buffalo Trace for nearly 20 years. A man dedicated to his family, he was a loving husband, father, and “Pop-Pop.” In his spare time, he enjoyed playing the drums, listening to 80s rock music, fishing and bowling.
He is survived by his loving wife, Becky Willard Anglin; children, TJ Anglin, Amber Anglin (Jacob Smith), Bobby Anglin (Kassie Gregory), Madison Dean (Matthew Dean) and Maci Celeste Anglin; siblings, Jan Pulliam (Hoss), Debbie Anglin Keith (Junior), Steve Anglin (Nina), Mike Anglin, Rita Anglin (Glenn Wooldridge) and Crystal Amburgey (Barry Bingham). He was also blessed with numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Linda.
Honorary pallbearers will be Stephen Willard, Brandon Anglin, Chris Cooksey, Marion Dews, Bill Cornish, Randy Meador, Kevin Smith, Darryl Procter, Selvin Ardon, Junior Keith, Hoss Pulliam, Jacob Smith, Matthew Dean and Glenn Wooldridge.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Autism Society of the Bluegrass, www.asbg.org.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.
