A Celebration of Life for Tony Anglin, 53, will be from 2-5 p.m. Sunday at Buffalo Trace Clubhouse. Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Anglin died Sunday.

To plant a tree in memory of Tony Anglin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for Reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription