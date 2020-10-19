Tony Bramblett, 51, departed this life on Friday at his home. He was the son of Karen Bramblett, Versailles, and the late Donald Bramblett.
A self-employed contractor, Tony was a craftsman who loved to work with his hands. He spent most of his life doing what he loved, building and creating art. He had the “gift of gab,” which helped him make friends wherever he was.
He loved going to football games with his best friends and just enjoyed life. His spirit for all he loved will be missed immensely.
Survivors include a sister, Melissa Bramblett (Adam Smith); nephews, Nicholas and Benet Linney; great-niece, Kyra Linney; special friend, Jessica; and a host of family and friends that will miss him dearly.
No services are planned at this time. Memorial contributions may be made to the Franklin County Humane Society, 1041 Kentucky Ave., Frankfort, KY 40601.
LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Please visit our website at www.ljtfuneralhome.com to leave the family messages of sympathy and condolences in this difficult time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.