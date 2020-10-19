Bramblett.jpg

Tony Bramblett

Tony Bramblett, 51, departed this life on Friday at his home. He was the son of Karen Bramblett, Versailles, and the late Donald Bramblett. 

A self-employed contractor, Tony was a craftsman who loved to work with his hands. He spent most of his life doing what he loved, building and creating art. He had the “gift of gab,” which helped him make friends wherever he was.

He loved going to football games with his best friends and just enjoyed life. His spirit for all he loved will be missed immensely. 

Survivors include a sister, Melissa Bramblett (Adam Smith); nephews, Nicholas and Benet Linney; great-niece, Kyra Linney; special friend, Jessica; and a host of family and friends that will miss him dearly.

No services are planned at this time. Memorial contributions may be made to the Franklin County Humane Society, 1041 Kentucky Ave., Frankfort, KY 40601.

LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Please visit our website at www.ljtfuneralhome.com to leave the family messages of sympathy and condolences in this difficult time. 

