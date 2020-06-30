Anthony “Tony” Charters died of pancreatic cancer at his home on Saturday, June 13, 2020, with his wife of 36 years, Candace (“Candy”) at his side. He was 78 years old.
Tony was born on Feb. 11, 1942, in Pinner, Middlesex, England, the son of John Bernard and Beatrice Huggins Charters.
One of six children, he was preceded in death by his parents; nephew, Jonathan Charters; and brother, Robin.
Besides his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Tanya; and son, Duncan (Jo Lee); and granddaughter, Olivia Sophia of Aylesbury, England. He is also survived by his siblings, brothers, Peter (Ann) of Watford, England, and Jeremy of Christchurch, New Zealand, and twin sisters, Daphne Patchett of Burlington, Ontario, Canada, and Sarah (Bob) Cook of Cornwall, England. He also leaves behind nieces, Deanne (Martin) Keatings; and great-niece, Charlotte of Prince Edward Island, Canada; nephews, Andrew, Douglas and Gregory Charters of Brisbane, Australia, and Michael and Alexander Cook. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Nancy (Greg) Gneier of Glendale, California; and brother-in-law, Jack (Sherrie) Jessup of Phoenix, Arizona.
He is loved and will be missed by a host of friends in Frankfort, the U.S. and Europe.
Tony worked in Marketing with British Airways for 22 years before immigrating to the United States in 1982. In the New Orleans area, he worked in management for an oilfield tool company and in the travel agency business.
After moving to Frankfort in 1998, he was appointed Executive Director of the Frankfort/Franklin Tourist Commission. He also worked as a volunteer for the Capital City Museum and indulged his love of gardening by working at Wilson Nurseries for several years.
He was the first manager of Capital Cellars in Frankfort, where he made dozens of friends sharing his love of fine wine, spirits and people, before he finally wrapped up his working career in 2014.
Tony was a member of the Church of the Ascension in Frankfort where he served as a Lector, a Vestry member for two terms and sang in the church choir. He also sang with the Lexington Singers for several years, and served as the founding president of the South Frankfort Neighborhood Association.
He was a graduate of Leadership Frankfort and of the Frankfort Citizens Police Academy.
In addition to his love of gardening and music, he was a devoted fan of the Manchester United Football Club in England and the New Orleans Saints, as well as the LSU Tigers (mostly to indulge his wife) and the Ohio State Buckeyes.
He was also a lover of all kinds of animals, especially his cats, Scallywag and Brambleberry.
Tony’s memorial service and celebration of life will be held at such time as his family and friends can gather safely.
