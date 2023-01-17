Tony Ray Curtis McClease, age 64, passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at 2 p.m. with Rev. Tim Jumpp officiating. Visitation will be held from noon until 2 p.m. service time on Tuesday. 

Tony McClease

Tony was born in Franklin, Kentucky, on February 13, 1958, to the late Vearnice Lee McClease and Ada Evelyn Lefler McClease. He loved watching westerns, enjoyed music and karaoke, fishing, and working on model cars. He worked at Penn’s from the time he was 15 years old. He will be remembered as a loving father and grandfather. 

