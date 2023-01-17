Tony Ray Curtis McClease, age 64, passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at 2 p.m. with Rev. Tim Jumpp officiating. Visitation will be held from noon until 2 p.m. service time on Tuesday.
Tony was born in Franklin, Kentucky, on February 13, 1958, to the late Vearnice Lee McClease and Ada Evelyn Lefler McClease. He loved watching westerns, enjoyed music and karaoke, fishing, and working on model cars. He worked at Penn’s from the time he was 15 years old. He will be remembered as a loving father and grandfather.
He is survived by his wife, Natalie Ringer McClease; children, Joshua Davidson (Amy), Tony McClease (Angelica), Sonny Lee McClease, Amanda McClease, Whitney McClease (Matt Arthur); siblings, Betty Cummins and Sherry White; grandchildren, Joe Pardi, Jacob Pardi, Jeremiah Pardi, Brayden Davidson, Kaylee Davidson, Ethan Davidson, Brooklyn Arthur, Bentley Arthur, Starfire McClease, Lorelai Pardi and Clayton Pardi; ex-wife, Peggy McClease (Lee Green) and her son, Timothy Green; nieces and nephews, Twanna Rodgers, Peggy May, Terry Cox, James Ray Cox, Brian Cummins, Duane McClease (Doobie), Donna Quire, Reece White and Bridget Hay; and family friend, Alpha Lemay.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Kenny McClease, Jimmy McClease and Sonny McClease; and by his son-in-law, Joe Cummins.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.
Herman 'Tom' Thomas Perdew Jr. W/TWO COLUMN COLOR PHOTO
Herman “Tom” Thomas Perdew Jr. was born in Frankfort, Kentucky, on April 24, 1947, to Herman “Hub” Thomas Perdew Sr. and Catherine (Wycliffe) Perdew.
Tom grew up in Frankfort, Kentucky, and attended Franklin County High School, where he was a star basketball and baseball player and played the saxophone in the school band. He then attended and graduated from Murray State University.
His first job out of college was as the city planning commissioner for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Tom then built a very successful career in real estate development across Kentucky, Indiana, Wyoming, Florida and Texas.
Tom passed away in Houston, Texas, on January 7, 2023, surrounded by his four sons.
Tom is survived by his sister, Pat Miller, her husband, Dr. Frank Miller, and their children, Dr. David Miller, Tom Miller and Anne Miller, and Tom’s four sons, their wives; and 10 grandchildren, Kelly Perdew (55) and his wife, Dawn, and their children Hunter Isaacson (23), Grant Perdew (13) and Grace Perdew (13); Hal Perdew (51) and his wife, Stephanie and their son, Brent Perdew (18); John Perdew (47) and his wife Lisa and their children, Dexter Walters (25), Ramsey Perdew (23), Pike Perdew (15) and Hut Perdew (14); and Patrick Perdew (45) and his wife, Ashley, and their children, Evan (21) and Akemi (17).
To plant a tree in memory of Tony McClease as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.