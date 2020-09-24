Funeral services for Tony Pane, 50, husband of Angela Hockensmith Pane, will be 2 p.m. Monday at North Frankfort Baptist Church. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until service time Monday at the church. LeCompte Johnson Taylor is handling arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Tony Pane as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

