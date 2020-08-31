Tony R. Schiller, age 93, passed away peacefully, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Frankfort, Kentucky, with his family by his side. A Frankfort native, Tony ran a number of service stations throughout Franklin County for 30 years.
He is best known for his love for speed in his race cars. He was an avid NASCAR fan and was an honorable driver himself for 27 years. Some of his biggest racing accomplishments were racing at the Daytona Speedway and being inducted into the Kentucky Motorsports Hall of Fame in October of 2014.
Aside from his racing successes, his biggest life accomplishment was his family.
He was the loving husband of the late Ann J. Schiller for 63 blissful years.
He is also preceded in death by his youngest daughter, Toni Sanderson.
He is survived by two children, Darlene Martin (Jim) and Patti Schiller. He is also survived by seven grandchildren, Angie Stivers, Nikki Stivers Peters, Jimmy Martin, Jason Sanderson, Jamie Martin, Anne Marie Franklin and Cody Schiller; as well as 11 great-grandchildren.
Tony found joy in cheering on his favorite NASCAR drivers, telling stories from his days racing ARCA and reminiscing on life's finest adventures. A special thank you to Bill and Lisa Letton for their generosity to Tony and Dr. John Hobbs for being a great physician for the past 40 years.
A drive through visitation will be held from 10 a.m.-noon Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at Clark Funeral Home and a graveside service to follow, at 12:30 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Jason Sanderson, Jimmy Martin, Jamie Martin, Cody Schiller, Camden Peters and Jordan Peters.
