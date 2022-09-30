Services for Tonya Ann Wright McMillen, 47, wife of Mike McMillen, will be noon Tuesday at Rogers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the New Columbus Cemetery in Corinth. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. McMillen died Tuesday. 

To plant a tree in memory of Tonya McMillen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

