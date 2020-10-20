Tonya Simpson pic.jpg

Tonya Simpson

Tonya Christine Walls Simpson, age 48, passed away at home on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020. A memorial service will be held at a later date. 

Tonya was born Oct. 5, 1972, in Cincinnati, Ohio, to the late Curtis Dean Walls and Martha Marie Kidd Walls. 

She is survived by her daughter, Michelle Tucker (Johnathan); grandchildren, Cheyenne Tucker and Brody Tucker; sisters, Debbie Hill, Kathy Shepperson, Teresa Byrd and Jamie Bryant; and brother, Curtis Walls Jr.; and by many nieces and nephews.

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

