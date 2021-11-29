LAWRENCEBURG — A reception for Townsel Lee Adams will be 4:30-7:30 p.m. Sunday at The T.B. Ripy House in Lawrenceburg. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Adams died Thursday in Louisville.

