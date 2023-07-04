Services for Tracy “Hawk” Hawkins, 59, will be noon Saturday, July 8, at First Corinthian Missionary Baptist Church in Frankfort. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at the church. Morgan Funeral Home entrusted with services. Hawkins died Sunday, July 2.

