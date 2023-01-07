LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Travis Alan Conway, 36, husband of Heather Curd Conway, will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service Tuesday at the funeral home. Conway died Friday, Jan. 6.

To plant a tree in memory of Travis Conway as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

