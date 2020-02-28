Troy Gilbert.jpg

Troy Gilbert

Troy Anthony Gilbert, age 49, passed away at his home in Hollywood, Florida, on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, due to a sudden fall. A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at 7 p.m. at Forks of Elkhorn Baptist Church. Visitation will be held at Forks of Elkhorn Baptist Church 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. service time on Tuesday.

He is survived by his wife, Julia Palmer Gilbert; stepchildren, Olivia and Michael Palmer; parents, Bob and Debbie Gilbert; brother, Brent Gilbert; nieces, Taylor, Sarah and Makayla Gilbert; and nephew, Wade Gilbert.

He was preceded in death by his precious sons, Mason and Ethan Gilbert.

Troy was a member of Southland Christian Church. He graduated from Western Hills High School and attended Lexington Community College. He and his dad started a construction business building homes and apartments around Frankfort and Shelbyville.

Being on the water at Lake Cumberland were some of his most enjoyable times, where he made great friendships that have lasted for years. The cold weather in Kentucky led Troy to decide to move to Florida where he wanted to live by the beaches and ocean.

By the ocean water was his most happy place, and Florida was the place he met Julia. After moving, he enjoyed having friends come down and stay with them during the winter.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

Service information

Mar 10
Visitation
Tuesday, March 10, 2020
4:00PM-7:00PM
Forks of Elkhorn Baptist Church
495 Duckers Rd
Midway, KY 40347
Mar 10
Celebration Of Life Services
Tuesday, March 10, 2020
7:00PM
Forks of Elkhorn Baptist Church
495 Duckers Rd
Midway, KY 40347
